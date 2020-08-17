The rejigged format of this Coronavirus-delayed tournament means tonight's match is a one-off game played at the neutral venue Fortuna Düsseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena, with the spoils for the winner a Europa League final clash against Sevilla.

A place in the Europa League final is up for grabs as Italian giants Internazionale take on Ukrainian Premier League champions Shakhtar Donetsk. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, no matter where in the world you are.

Inter go into tonight's game as the favorites. The three-time Europa League winning side saw off stiff competition from Bayern Leverkusen in their quarter-final clash with two first-half goals proving to be enough in their 2-1 victory. Tonight's encounter will be the Nerazzurri's 17th game in just over two months thanks to the condensed 2019/20 Serie A calendar and Antonio Conte's side did show some signs of fatigue un the later stages of their last outing.

On the other side of the coin toss, Shakhtar Donetsk breezed their way to the final four with a 5-1 aggregate win against Wolfsburg in the last 16 and a 4-1 victory in their one-leg quarter-final tie against Basel. The Miners last won the Europa League in 2009 though the team hasn't managed to progress past the semi-final stage since.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Europa League semi-final clash between Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk with our guide below.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Where and when?

This Europa League semi-final clash is a one-off match that is being played at the neutral venue of the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time. That makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the U.S.. If you're looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Tuesday morning in Australia.

Watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Europa League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the remaining games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live in the UK

The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.

If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's European football, Australian A-League, French Ligue 1, UEFA Women's Champions League, UFC events, and more.

How to stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Europa League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Europa League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Tuesday morning.