Ryan Seacrest hosts the show between surprise performances and backstage moments with the stars in attendance. Other performers include Kane Brown with Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Swae Lee, Thomas Rhett, and Usher, along with special guests who have yet to be announced.

The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to TV screens and mobile devices this weekend. This year, the two-night event will be easier to watch than ever before and is set to feature performances by some of the biggest names in music including Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, BTS, Coldplay, and Miley Cyrus.

iHeartRadio Music Festival live: When and where

The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-night event which airs on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET. You'll have to watch during both nights to see all the performances. If you miss the live broadcast, you'll have one more chance to watch when the festival is reaired on Sunday, September 27 and Monday, September 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET each night.

While the concert is available to stream for free, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch iHeartRadio Music Festival live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend. It's available to stream for free via The CW app or on The CW website. That means you could watch on your smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, and other mobile devices. Alternatively, you can listen via iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app as the festival airs live.

