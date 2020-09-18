The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to TV screens and mobile devices this weekend. This year, the two-night event will be easier to watch than ever before and is set to feature performances by some of the biggest names in music including Alicia Keys, Bon Jovi, BTS, Coldplay, and Miley Cyrus.
Ryan Seacrest hosts the show between surprise performances and backstage moments with the stars in attendance. Other performers include Kane Brown with Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Swae Lee, Thomas Rhett, and Usher, along with special guests who have yet to be announced.
iHeartRadio Music Festival live: When and where
The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-night event which airs on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. ET. You'll have to watch during both nights to see all the performances. If you miss the live broadcast, you'll have one more chance to watch when the festival is reaired on Sunday, September 27 and Monday, September 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET each night.
While the concert is available to stream for free, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.
How to watch iHeartRadio Music Festival live stream
There are a number of ways to watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend. It's available to stream for free via The CW app or on The CW website. That means you could watch on your smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, and other mobile devices. Alternatively, you can listen via iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app as the festival airs live.
The iHeartRadio concert is being streamed for free, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival live. Get in on this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which Oculus Quest 2 storage size should you get?
The Oculus Quest 2 has options for 64GB or 256GB of storage, but is it worth paying more to get four times the storage? We're here to help you decide.
Amazfit Band 5 is a $45 fitness tracker that can measure your blood oxygen
Amazfit Band 5 is a slightly more impressive version of the Mi Band 5 with Alexa support and a blood oxygen sensor. The budget fitness tracker will be available via Amazon in the U.S. from September 21 for $45.
Review: The Galaxy A71 is Samsung's best mid-range phone yet
The Galaxy A71 is here with updated internals and a 64MP camera at the back, massive 4500mAh battery with 25W charging, and a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. Combine all of that with three guaranteed Android platform updates and you get one of the best mid-range phones of 2020.
The toughest screen protectors for your Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Keep your Lenovo Chromebook protected from the elements with a great screen protector. Find the perfect fit for your needs, including anti-scratch and matte finish protectors.