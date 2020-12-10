More than 20 years ago, Jingle Ball was started in New York by Z100 as a holiday concert for some of the station's top performing artists. Nowadays, it's evolved into a much bigger event. In 2020, everyone will be able to watch (or listen to) the concert happening live in a few different ways.

The annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capitol One is back for another show full of special musical performances and guest appearances. This year's event is shaping up to be the biggest one so far with some of the biggest names in music set to attend. Along with performances by Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa, the show will also feature music by Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, and The Weeknd along with never-before-heard covers of some iconic holiday tunes.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live: When and where

The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert airs live on Thursday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The CW app will air the livestream for free, or you can listen via iHeart radio stations at that same time. Later, you can catch the concert airing on The CW as an exclusive TV special this coming Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

While the concert is available to stream for free on The CW app and CWTV.com, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live stream

There are a couple of ways to watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival this week. It's available to stream for free via The CW app or on The CW website. That means you could watch on your smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, and other mobile devices. Alternatively, you can listen via iHeartMedia radio stations as well as on the iHeartRadio app as the festival airs live.

The iHeartRadio concert is being streamed for free, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.