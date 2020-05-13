If you prefer your historical dramas with a bit of comedy mixed in then Hulu's latest original series The Great just might be for you. The satirical, comedic drama follows the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to Russia's longest reigning female ruler and we have all the details on how you can stream the new miniseries online from anywhere. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine who has just arrived in Russia for her arranged marriage to Peter III of Russia who is played by Nicholas Hoult. While Catherine hopes for love and sunshine, instead she finds that her new husband isn't the man she pictured him to be. She then decides that killing Peter and taking the throne for herself may be her best course of action.

The Great is the latest creation from Tony McNamara the screenwriter of last year's award-winning film The Favorite. It originally started off as a stage play in Sydney, Australia back in 2008. Before partnering with Hulu, McNamara was having a hard time adapting The Great's story as it had already been both a play and a film. While HBO's Catherine the Great took a more serious and accurate approach to retelling the story of the Russian empress, Hulu's The Great is a more contemporary show that wants you to forget everything you learned in history class. Whether you're a fan of royalty or are just looking for something new to watch while stuck at home, we'll show you exactly how to watch the latest Hulu Original from wherever you are in the world. The Great - Where and when? Hulu's latest original series The Great will premiere on Friday, May 15. All 10 episodes of the new miniseries will be available to stream at once and each episode runs for 60 minutes. Watch The Great from outside your country We have all the details on how you can watch The Great in the U.S., UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the new miniseries. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Great. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch The Great in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch all 10 episodes of episodes of The Great when the show is released on Friday, May 15. If you're not a subscriber yet, the streaming service is currently offering a 1-week free trial which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself. If you're considering signing up for Hulu, it's worth noting that there is also a Disney+ Bundle that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99. If you just want to watch The Great on Hulu, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $54.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 60 live TV channels.

Hulu Sign up now for a free trial of Hulu so you can tune in and watch the all-new miniseries The Great as it airs for the first time. Start your free trial at Hulu