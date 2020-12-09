The holiday competition first premiered on ABC back in December of 2013 and has continued every year since. While past seasons of The Great Christmas Light Fight aired on Mondays, new episodes from season eight of the show will air every Wednesday in December leading up to Christmas.

The Great Christmas Light Fight is returning for its eighth season as part of Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show on TV or online.

This holiday season, we'll once again see four families face off in each one-hour episode for a chance to win $50,000. Each family's Christmas display is judged based on three categories: use of lights, overall design and Christmas spirit. Unlike other reality shows where contestants compete at the same time, each display is featured individually first and judges will review the display and its specific details. Once all contestants' displays have been reviewed, a winner is chosen and the judges return to their house to congratulate them.

The Great Christmas Light Fight's Heavyweights special will be returning for its third year but this season it will feature a parade of one-of-a-kind sparkling floats and a mile-long drive-through with over a million synchronized lights. Hosts and judges Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse will also be returning this season.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or just want to see some amazing Christmas lights from the comfort of your living room, we'll show you how to watch The Great Christmas Light Fight from anywhere in the world.

The Great Christmas Light Fight - When and where?

Season 8 of The Great Christmas Light Fight will premiere on Wednesday, December 9 on ABC with two back-to-back episodes beginning at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will then air on Wednesday, December 16 at the same time and on Wednesday, December 23 at 9pm ET/PT.

How to watch The Great Christmas Light Fight from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Great Christmas Light Fight in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

