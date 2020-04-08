A spin-off from the hugely popular CBS legal drama The Good Wife, The Good Fight has become an essential envelope-pushing show in its own right. Read on to find out how to watch the eagerly anticipated new season, no matter where you are in the world.
The new series picks up from the cliffhanger finale of season three which saw Chicago legal firm Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart left in a ruinous state after becoming victims of a financial scam.
Left with no option but to accept an offer from massive law firm, STR Laurie, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and the rest of the firm must now work out how they can exist being micromanaged by a huge multinational corporation. Amid the turmoil, the team are also trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious "memo 618" - a legal loophole that's allowing the rich and powerful not to comply with judicial rulings.
The new season kicks off with an ambitious standalone opening episode that's set entirely in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton is president after beating Donald Trump in the 2016 US election,. Season four also boasts the return of Michael J. Fox as slippery lawyer Louis Canning, and Zach Grenier as blunt attorney David Lee.
Read on for full details on how to stream The Good Fight: Season 4 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
The Good Fight: Season 4 Where and when?
The first part of season four premieres exclusively on CBS All Access in the US and Canada on Thursday, April 9. Episode two follows on Thursday, April 16 with the show resuming on Thursday, April 30.
Watch The Good Fight: Season 4 online from outside your country
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Good Fight, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Good Fight: Season 4. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch The Good Fight online in the US exclusively on CBS All Access
On-demand streaming service CBS All Access has exclusive rights to the show in the US, so you'll have to sign up if you're looking to keep-up with the latest twists and turn of the legal eagles.
CBS All Access costs $5.99 for its Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with one week FREE and you can cancel any time, so you could watch episodes free of charge.
There's also a 15% saving to be had if you sign up for an annual subscription.
CBS All Access
Stream The Good Fight from anywhere with CBS All Access and then stick around to watch all the other great programming that's available.
Stream The Good Fight in Canada
There's great news for Canadian fans of the show - CBS All Access is also available in your country and all episodes will be avaialble at the same time as in the US.
The service will set you back CA$5.99 for the Limited Commercials tier, or CA$9.99 to stream without adverts. Whatever option you go for, you'll get one week FREE so you can try before you fully commit.
How to stream The Good Fight: Season 4 in the UK
While Channel 4 have previously shown the first three seasons of the show, there's sadly no confirmed broadcaster for season 4 in the UK. This means the only guaranteed way to watch the show at this point will be to fire up a VPN as outlined above and then signing up to one of the services from around the world that will be broadcasting the show.
Do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.
Stream The Good Fight: Season 4 in Australia
There's slightly better news for viewers Down Under. Free-to-air station SBS have confirmed that they will be showing season four, but have only given a sketchy "later in 2020" date for airing.
If you're desperate to watch the show in tandem with US audiences, you'll need to take a look at our VPN guide above.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung launches its 2020 lineup of A-series phones in the U.S.
Samsung has launched six Galaxy A-series phones in the U.S., including two new mid-range models with 5G connectivity. The 2020 Galaxy A-series phones will go on sale in the country starting tomorrow.
Have you gotten the One UI 2.1 update on your Galaxy S10 or Note 10?
One UI 2.1 is making its way to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 handsets in the U.S., but have you actually gotten the new software yet?
A brief history of OnePlus: Looking back at all OnePlus phones since 2014
With the OnePlus 8 on the horizon, we look back at all the phones OnePlus launched over the last six years. From the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, this is a comprehensive history of OnePlus.
Streaming Twitch? Take a look at the best headsets for Twitch in 2020
You want great sound and voice quality on a headset, whether you are creating content on Twitch or viewing. These are some of the best headsets out there for Twitch.