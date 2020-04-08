The new series picks up from the cliffhanger finale of season three which saw Chicago legal firm Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart left in a ruinous state after becoming victims of a financial scam.

A spin-off from the hugely popular CBS legal drama The Good Wife, The Good Fight has become an essential envelope-pushing show in its own right. Read on to find out how to watch the eagerly anticipated new season, no matter where you are in the world.

Left with no option but to accept an offer from massive law firm, STR Laurie, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and the rest of the firm must now work out how they can exist being micromanaged by a huge multinational corporation. Amid the turmoil, the team are also trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious "memo 618" - a legal loophole that's allowing the rich and powerful not to comply with judicial rulings.

The new season kicks off with an ambitious standalone opening episode that's set entirely in an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton is president after beating Donald Trump in the 2016 US election,. Season four also boasts the return of Michael J. Fox as slippery lawyer Louis Canning, and Zach Grenier as blunt attorney David Lee.

Read on for full details on how to stream The Good Fight: Season 4 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

The Good Fight: Season 4 Where and when?

The first part of season four premieres exclusively on CBS All Access in the US and Canada on Thursday, April 9. Episode two follows on Thursday, April 16 with the show resuming on Thursday, April 30.

Watch The Good Fight: Season 4 online from outside your country

We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Good Fight, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options?

Here are some more options that are on sale right now.