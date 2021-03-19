It's been over a year since phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended with the release of Avengers: Endgame and in the final moments of the film, Sam Wison and Bucky Barnes came together as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now the pair, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, will star in their very own Disney Plus series which will see them embark on a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.

Following the recent series finale of WandaVision, Marvel is back with its next Disney Plus original series and we have all the details on how you can watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier online.

The new series will see Sam Wilson decide whether or not he should take up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rodgers gave him his shield during the finale of Endgame. While Sam believes that the symbol should be retired with Steve, the US government thinks differently. In fact, the government has already chosen a new Captain America to fill the role without informing Sam of its decision.

Bucky on the other hand is dealing with severe PTSD as he tries to reconcile with the wrongs he committed during his past life as the Winter Soldier. Reintegrating with society won't be an easy feat for Bucky though as his immense guilt still weighs him down.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will tell the story of a new terrorist group known as the Flag-Smashers whose members believe that the world was better off after the Blip caused by Thanos snapping his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet. The series will also mark the return of Baron Zemo from Captain America: Civil War as he has been working alongside the Flag-Smashers.

Whether Falcon and the Winter Soldier are your favorite Marvel superheroes or you're just looking for something to watch after WandaVision, we'll show you how to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from anywhere in the world.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - When and where?

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, March 19. The first episode is available to watch right now and new episodes of the show will be released at the same time each week. There will be a total of six episodes in season 1 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and each episode has a runtime of around 50 minutes.

How to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier every Friday.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Live stream The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the UK, Canada and Australia

As The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is a Disney Plus original, the show will be available in all of the countries that Disney's streaming service has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will be able to watch the show beginning on Friday, March 19, the same day it premieres in the US.

While the service offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK, $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.