Lewis Hamilton will get a second shot at matching Michael Schumacher's all-time win record this weekend as the F1 cavalcade heads to Germany with the return of a legendary circuit. Read on full details on how to get an Eifel Grand Prix F1 live stream no matter where you are in the world.
Marking the first F1 race at the iconic Nürburgring circuit since 2013 - this weekend's event looks set to be a bittersweet one for the Schumacher family - as well as the motor racing legend's record potentially being levelled, the former Ferrari star's son Mick is set to make his official F1 debut driving for Alfa Romeo in the practice sessions.
Those taking to the grid this weekend will likely be battling as much with the weather as other drivers, with heavy rain forecast for most of the weekend and Friday's schedule upended thanks to fog.
With seven races remaining, Hamilton will be looking to maintain his 44 point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship.
The British driver will be looking to avoid any of the elementary errors that cost him victories at both Sochi and Monza, and with wet weather a speciality, the champion-elect looks a good bet for getting back to winning ways.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix with our guide below.
F1 Eifel Prix: Where and when?
The schedule for this weekend's racing at the Nürburgring is as follows:
Friday, October 9
- Practice 1 - 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT
- Practice 2 - 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PTT
Saturday, October 10
- Practice 3: 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT
- Qualifying: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT
Sunday, October 11
- Eifel Grand Prix 2020: 1.10pm BST / 2.10pm CEST / 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT
Watch F1 2020 Eifel Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Catalonia further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Spanish Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Eifel Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Eifel Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV's Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing. A more comprehensive solution for those looking to bypass cable is Hulu + Live TV which comes in at $54.99 a month and offers 65 channels including ESPN, along with access to Hulu's impressive library of exclusive on demand content.
Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start on Saturday.
Build-up coverage of Sunday's race, meanwhile, begins at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT with lights out for the race itself set for 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT.
Sling TV
Sling's Orange package will get you access to ESPN so you can keep up with all the Grand Prix action as it happens live this weekend. Be sure to give it a shot now.
How to stream 2020 F1 Eifel GP live in the UK
Sky will also be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2020 F1 Eifel GP live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Spanish Eifel Prix starts at 8.10am ET / 5.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday, August 1 starting at 9am ET / 6am PT.
Live stream F1 2020 Eifel Grand Prix live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season's F1 Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
Eifel GP starts at 11.10pm AEST on Sunday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.