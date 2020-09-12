In Notre Dame's first college football game of the year, the Fighting Irish will be taking on the Duke Blue Devils. Last year, Notre Dame took out Duke without too much resistance. Duke may have lost the previous matchup 38-7, but this is a new season and another chance to turn things around. For Duke, the roster also looks different than it did last year. Chase Brice in the quarterback slot and Deon Jackson as running back should be a serious combination and get Duke more points on the board against Notre Dame.

On Notre Dame's side, Ian Book under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will try to cut down on mistakes and run up the score even more. Despite the disproportionate score of last year's matchup, this year's game should be competitive. Overall Notre Dame's rushing game and effective defense should be enough to win again. Even if Duke can't come away with the win, it should be able to put up a respectable fight and keep things interesting from start to finish.

Duke vs. Notre Dame: Where and when?

The Blue Devils take on the Fighting Irish for the first time of the 2020 season starting at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 12. The game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN even though the stands will be mostly empty.

The game will air on NBC which means you should be able to catch it over-the-air, using cable, or streaming online.

How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame from anywhere

The Fighting Irish challenging the Blue Devils will be shown on the NBC network, but that doesn't mean it will be accessible to everyone. If you're outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke Forest online

If cable or broadcast TV isn't a great option to watch NBC and catch the Notre Dame and Duke game, then you can stream it online.

The best way to stream the game will likely be Sling TV with the Blue package which offers NBC in select markets. Because availability changes based on location, you will need to check for your specific area.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also offer NBC in most markets. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programing options for the remaining college football season.

