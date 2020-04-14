Deadliest Catch first premiered on Discovery Channel back in 2005 and the show follows a group of crab fisherman in the Bering Sea. As the show's title implies, fishing for Alaskan king crabs, queen crabs and snow crabs is a dangerous business where injury or even death could be right around the corner. To make things worse, the crews aboard these ships typically spend three to four weeks at a time at sea before returning to shore.

Deadliest Catch is one of the Discovery Channel's most popular shows and the network is pulling out all the stops for its 16th season. Keep reading and we'll show you how to watch Deadliest Catch on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

The highly anticipated new season of Deadliest Catch will also see the Alaskan crab fleet face off against their biggest rival for the first time, the Russians. Crab fishing is a competitive business and this year the Russian government has revamped their crab quota system to cut down on illegal fishing. This means that the price of king crab will likely skyrocket and in turn, make for the most cut-throat season of the Deadliest Catch yet.

A number of captains and ships from previous season will also be returning including Captain Jake Anderson and The Saga, Captain Scott Campbell Jr. and The Seabrooke, Captain Sig Hansen and The Northwestern, Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski and The Summer Bay, Captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus and The Cornelia Marie and Captain Steve "Harley" David and The Southern Wind. However, the biggest surprise this season is the fact that Captain Johnathan Hillstrand, who retired at the end of season 13, is making a comeback to help out Captain Jake anderson on The Saga.

Whether you've been following the Deadliest Catch since the show first aired or just want to see what being a crab fisherman entails, we'll show you exactly how to watch the latest season of the show from wherever you are in the world.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 - Where and when?

Deadliest Catch is returning for its 16th season on the Discovery Channel on April 14 with a bonus two-hour episode. New episodes of the show will air every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT and if this season follows the format of past seasons, there will likely be around 20 episodes in season 16.

Watch Deadliest Catch from anywhere

We have all the details on how to watch Deadliest Catch in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

