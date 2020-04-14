Deadliest Catch is one of the Discovery Channel's most popular shows and the network is pulling out all the stops for its 16th season. Keep reading and we'll show you how to watch Deadliest Catch on TV or online from anywhere in the world.
Deadliest Catch first premiered on Discovery Channel back in 2005 and the show follows a group of crab fisherman in the Bering Sea. As the show's title implies, fishing for Alaskan king crabs, queen crabs and snow crabs is a dangerous business where injury or even death could be right around the corner. To make things worse, the crews aboard these ships typically spend three to four weeks at a time at sea before returning to shore.
The highly anticipated new season of Deadliest Catch will also see the Alaskan crab fleet face off against their biggest rival for the first time, the Russians. Crab fishing is a competitive business and this year the Russian government has revamped their crab quota system to cut down on illegal fishing. This means that the price of king crab will likely skyrocket and in turn, make for the most cut-throat season of the Deadliest Catch yet.
A number of captains and ships from previous season will also be returning including Captain Jake Anderson and The Saga, Captain Scott Campbell Jr. and The Seabrooke, Captain Sig Hansen and The Northwestern, Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski and The Summer Bay, Captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus and The Cornelia Marie and Captain Steve "Harley" David and The Southern Wind. However, the biggest surprise this season is the fact that Captain Johnathan Hillstrand, who retired at the end of season 13, is making a comeback to help out Captain Jake anderson on The Saga.
Whether you've been following the Deadliest Catch since the show first aired or just want to see what being a crab fisherman entails, we'll show you exactly how to watch the latest season of the show from wherever you are in the world.
Deadliest Catch Season 16 - Where and when?
Deadliest Catch is returning for its 16th season on the Discovery Channel on April 14 with a bonus two-hour episode. New episodes of the show will air every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT and if this season follows the format of past seasons, there will likely be around 20 episodes in season 16.
Watch Deadliest Catch from anywhere
We have all the details on how to watch Deadliest Catch in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch Deadliest Catch in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch Deadliest Catch on Discovery Channel every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT. If you'd rather stream season 16 or catch up on past seasons online, you can do so on Discovery GO but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to watch.
Not interested in paying for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch Deadliest Catch? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to Discovery Channel so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - As well as giving you access to Discovery Channel, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $20 for first month - In order to get access to Discovery Channel, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- fuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes Discovery Channel as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
- YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Discovery Channel as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to Discovery Channel you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Sling TV is your cheapest option
Right now, Sling is offering free TV every night from 5 p.m. EST until midnight, meaning that you don't have to pay anything right now to get started on the new season of Deadliest Catch. There's no credit card required to get started and you get access to all the channels included in the Sling Blue service.
Sling TV
This new promotion from Sling gives you 7 hours of free TV streaming every single night. Tune in and watch Deadliest Catch, your favorite shows, and more with no credit card required
Live stream Deadliest Catch in Canada
Canadian viewers with a cable subscription can watch Deadliest Catch on Discovery Channel at 10pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online on the network's website but as is the case in the US, you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to watch.
How to stream Deadliest Catch in the UK
While UK viewers can watch reruns of Deadliest Catch on Sky, TLC, The Travel Channel and even the Discovery Channel , it looks like season 16 of the show is not yet available. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch season 16 in the UK.
Watch Deadliest Catch in Australia
Unfortunately, it looks like Australia is in a similar situation to the UK as Discovery Channel is available but there are no listings or times for the season 16 premiere of Deadliest Catch. Once again, you'll need to use a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch new episodes of the show in Australia.
