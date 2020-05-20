This race comes just three days after the "Real Heros 400" that took place this past weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Tonight's race actually uses the finishing lineup from The Real Heros 400, but it inverts the lineup for the Top 20, and the bottom 20 will start in their finishing positions.

After having its season put on hold due to everything going on, Nascar is finally back (kinda). Tonight the cars will burn rubber around the track at Darlington Raceaway in the Toyota 500 without fans. The event is streaming on FS1, and whether you have cable or not you can easily tune in and watch it.

What that means is that Ryan Preece will start in the number 1 spot for the night and Ty Dillon will take the second spot.

Darlington Toyota 500: When & where?

The Toyota 500 takes place tonight, Wednesday May 20 live at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. Easter, and the actual race begins just an hour later.

How to watch the Darlington Toyota 500 live stream from anywhere online

