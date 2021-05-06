The world's biggest rockstars weren't always so big... From Cradle to Stage takes a look at the relationship between mothers and musicians through the lens of a six-part unscripted television series that's premiering exclusively on Paramount Plus. Directed by Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Nirvana fame, and based on the book by his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, the series sees Dave and Virginia visiting the homes of some of the most iconic acts in music history to see how they truly became who they are today.

Where can I watch From Cradle to Stage?

New episodes of From Cradle to Stage premiere weekly exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday at 3am ET / 12pm PT beginning May 6. The first season is set to feature six episodes.

Paramount+ is available in many different countries, covering most of North and South America. The service has also recently expanded to the Nordic countries in Europe as of March 25. Even if you're not located in one of the countries where Paramount Plus is easily accessible, you can still watch From Cradle to Stage using a VPN.

How to watch From Cradle to Stage live from anywhere

Since From Cradle to Stage is a show that's only available on Paramount+, you might find yourself blocked from watching if you're traveling or reside in an area where Paramount+ isn't currently available. Luckily, with a VPN, you can change your location virtually and gain access to services and content that would otherwise be restricted due to your location.

