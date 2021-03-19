Watching CNN live doesn't require some expensive cable package. These days, you simply need to sign up with the right streaming service. Many of the best live TV streaming services include CNN in their channel packages, though there are a select few where you won't find this popular news channel.

When it comes to breaking news, watching live is critical if you want to receive the most up-to-date information, and not all sources are as reputable as others. Luckily, you can stream CNN live with services like Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV without ever getting locked into a cable contract.

Can I watch CNN live online?

Yes! CNN is available to watch live on many popular live TV streaming services. You can stream CNN live using Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu with Live TV. Philo and fuboTV are two popular services that do not offer access to stream CNN at this time.

If you are a cable subscriber already, you can also stream CNN live by heading to CNN's website and logging in with your current TV service provider.

Sling is the most affordable option

There are a few ways to watch CNN live without signing up for a cable subscription, though the most affordable way to watch is with Sling TV. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 30 of the most popular live TV channels including CNN starting at just $35 per month! There's really no comparison here in terms of cost and channels offered. CNN is available on both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans, or you can choose the Sling Orange + Blue plan that combines all of their channels into one package for $50 per month.