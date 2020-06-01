Some of Country music's biggest stars will be performing at the event, so it's certainly not a night to be missed. From Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line to Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert, the list goes on. Each of the performances will be filmed directly from the artists' homes and virtually produced by CMT to keep everything looking and sounding great.

CMT's annual Artists of the Year show is back with a special event for 2020. CMT Celebrates Our Heroes will go live later this week to recognize Americans from across the country who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a two-hour celebration and tribute event unlike any other.

Other celebrities and performers coming to the show include Blake Shelton, Bobby Bones, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, and Thomas Rhett. CMT also revealed a few surprise cameos from guests like Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell, and Lauren Daigle.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: When & where

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes airs live this Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. If you don't have access to CMT, you can also watch the show at the same time on Paramount Network, Pop TV, or TV Land.

Thanks to the simulcast, there are a number of different ways to stream the show live, including streaming services like Sling TV and Fubo TV.

How to watch CMT Celebrates Our Heroes live from anywhere

