College football is officially back with Clemson taking on Wake Forest. For Clemson, this is the first time in four years the team will open their season on the road. Away from home, the team will try to win its season opener as has been the tradition over the last decade. Although Clemson is definitely the favorite in this match up, Wake Forest does have Carlos Basham, a national-best defensive end, to at least put some pressure on the Tigers. Ja'Cquez Williams is another weapon the Demon Deacons have in their arsonal. None of these players are guaranteed though as the 2020 season may limit which players are available on a week-to-week basis. With different health and safety concerns fluctuating regularly, the lineup of athletes may change at the last minute. This aspect will keep things interesting for viewers at home.

What happened the last time Wake Forest and Clemson matched up? It wasn't pretty for the Wake Forest faithful. Last year, the Tigers ran over the Demon Deacons with a 52-3 win. Clemson remains heavily favored this year, but seeing as there are no fans and the energy will be different, there's always a chance things won't go their way.

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Where and when?

Kick off for Clemson vs Wake Forest is Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 PM ET broadcast on ABC. The game takes place at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC, but won't be open for general attendance. With no fans in the stands it means the atmosphere of the game will be dramatically different than in past years.

How to watch Clemson vs Wake Forest from anywhere

Clemson playing Wake Forest will be shown on the ABC network, but that doesn't mean it will be accessible to everyone. If you're outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Clemson vs Wake Forest online

If cable or broadcast TV isn't a great option to watch ABC and catch the Clemson and Wake Forest game, then you can stream it online. It's also available on ESPN3, which is found in Sling's suite of channels.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer ABC in most markets. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programing options for the remaining college football season.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch Clemson and Wake Forest play?

Sling TV - $30 per month - Includes ESPN3 in most markets

YouTube TV - $65 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

Fubo.tv - $55 per month - Includes ABC in most markets

