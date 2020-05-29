From the creators of Bob's Burgers comes a new animated musical comedy series set in the iconic Central Park in New York City. The series, aptly titled Central Park, follows a family who just so happens to live there as dear old dad Owen, played by Leslie Odom Jr., tends to the park as its manager. But when an urban developer comes looking to build over the park with apartment complexes and department stores, the family has to find a way to put an end to her plans or risk losing their home forever. The show also stars the vocal talents of celebrities like Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, Tituss Durgess, and more. With season 2 was produced alongside the first season, it's safe to get invested in the series as it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Central Park: When & where Unlike many streaming originals, the new series Central Park won't have its entire season all available at once to binge-watch. The first two episodes premiered via Apple TV+ on Friday, May 29, but to catch the rest of Season 1, you'll have to check back each Friday to stream the latest episodes. Central Park episodes go live on Apple TV+ at 12 a.m. EST each Friday. How to watch Central Park from anywhere If you're already located in the U.S. and subscribed to Apple TV+ you won't have any trouble checking out Central Park, but watching from outside the U.S. isn't so easy. However, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to services like Apple TV+. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPNs are on sale right now if you haven't found what you're looking for yet.

Stream Central Park in the U.S. Checking out the new show Central Park is easier than you might think. Apple TV+ can be downloaded to more than just Apple devices, so whether you want to watch via a streaming media player like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or on your smart TV, just download the app, sign in and you'll be streaming the show in no time. Apple TV+ normally costs just $4.99 per month, making it one of the most affordable streaming services out there right now. However, if you pick up a new Apple device like an iPad, iPhone, or a MacBook, you can score an entire year of service for free. You'll need to redeem the offer on your new device within 90 days after purchase to snag the deal. On the other hand, Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial to anyone so you can watch shows like Central Park, Defending Jacob, The Morning Show, and check out the rest of the service without paying a cent.

