Bonnaroo's traditional music festival may be cancelled for 2020, but thankfully for fans, Bonnaroo is offering an alternative virtual event that you'll be able to watch live at home. Dubbed Virtual Roo-Ality, this three-day virtual event will be free to watch worldwide and features a long list of performers as well as special guests and discussions revolving around health, wellness, and creativity.

Though some of the performances aired during Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality are from previous years of the festival, there will be a large variety of new material filmed exclusively for this event as well, a selection of which will be available on demand via Bonnaroo's official YouTube account after the show. Since there's no way of knowing what will be available to watch afterwards, you may not want to miss the opportunity to watch live.

Virtual Roo-Ality is being put on in support of several organizations which you'll be able to donate to during the event, including Headcount.org and the ACLU. Among the performers and guests set to appear during the festival include Nile Rodgers, Alabama Shakes, Lennon Stella, Action Bronson, Jack White, Beastie Boys, Hayley Williams, Tears for Fears, The xx, Metallica, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews and Friends, Run the Jewels, James Brown, The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket, and many more.