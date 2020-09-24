Bonnaroo's traditional music festival may be cancelled for 2020, but thankfully for fans, Bonnaroo is offering an alternative virtual event that you'll be able to watch live at home. Dubbed Virtual Roo-Ality, this three-day virtual event will be free to watch worldwide and features a long list of performers as well as special guests and discussions revolving around health, wellness, and creativity.
Though some of the performances aired during Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality are from previous years of the festival, there will be a large variety of new material filmed exclusively for this event as well, a selection of which will be available on demand via Bonnaroo's official YouTube account after the show. Since there's no way of knowing what will be available to watch afterwards, you may not want to miss the opportunity to watch live.
Virtual Roo-Ality is being put on in support of several organizations which you'll be able to donate to during the event, including Headcount.org and the ACLU. Among the performers and guests set to appear during the festival include Nile Rodgers, Alabama Shakes, Lennon Stella, Action Bronson, Jack White, Beastie Boys, Hayley Williams, Tears for Fears, The xx, Metallica, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews and Friends, Run the Jewels, James Brown, The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket, and many more.
Bonnaroo Virtual Roo-ality festival: When and where
Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality festival begins airing live on YouTube at 5:30PM ET / 4:30PM CT on Thusday, September 24 and runs through Saturday, September 26. The stream is free to watch and available worldwide. However, if you're having some trouble accessing the stream due to your location, you'll want to look into a VPN service. Luckily, there are a ton of stellar VPN services to choose from.
You can find a full schedule of who's performing when via the Bonnaroo website.
How to watch Bonnaroo Virtual Roo-ality live stream
This weekend's Bonnaroo Virtual Roo-ality festival will be streaming live on YouTube, though you might find that "you're not allowed to view this video in your country". If that's the case, all you need to do is sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on YouTube and other sites and make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.
VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member, you can unblock access to watch the festival on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality festival as it airs on YouTube. Get in on this deal now!
