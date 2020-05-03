Showtime's hit TV series Billions is returning for its fifth season on Sunday, May 3 and we have all the details on how you can stream the show online or watch it on TV from anywhere in the world. Billions is a fictional drama that gives viewers an inside look at the world of high finance in New York City. The series follows billionaire hedge fund king Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod (played by Damien Lewis) as he tries to tilt the capital markets in his favor. However, he is relentlessly pursued by U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti) who wants to take him down.

The show was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin and it is loosely based on the true story of New York attorney Preet Bharara's legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of S.A.C Capital Advisors. Season 5 of Billions will also see some new additions to the cast with Julianna Marguiles, Corey Stoll, Roma Maffica, Daniel breaker, Frank Grillo and Rick Hoffman all joining the show. Whether you've been watching Billions since its premiere in 2016 or are just looking for something new to watch, keep reading to find out how to watch the latest season from wherever you are in the world. Billions Season 5 - Where and when? Billions debuted on Showtime back in 2016 and the show has delivered four seasons so far with its next season set to premiere on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm ET/PT. Season 5 will consist of 12 hour-long episodes that will air weekly. However, the show was forced to close production early due to the coronavirus, so the first seven episodes will air in the coming weeks with the final five airing at some point later this year. Watch Billions online from anywhere You'll find all the details on how you can watch the latest season of Billions in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the new season of Billions. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Billions in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a Showtime subscription, you'll be able to watch Season 5 of Billions every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online through Showtime Anytime but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider and already have a subscription to the network. If you've already cut the cord and still want to sign up for Showtime, the network does have its own streaming service which costs either $10.99 per month or $99 for the year. While this isn't a bad option if you just want to watch Showtime exclusively, you can also add the network as an add-on to other streaming services including Amazon Prime, Hulu and Sling. It costs $12.99 per month to add Showtime to Amazon Prime, $4.99 to add it to Hulu and just $10 to add it to Sling. However, both Amazon Prime and Hulu offer free 30-day trials to Showtime so you can add the network to their services and watch all four seasons of Billions right now for free. Hulu is your top pick You will need to add the Showtime bundle to your Hulu subscription, but this is definitely the easiest and most affordable way to watch the new season of Billions. The base Hulu package costs $5.99 per month, and the Showtime addition is $4.99, meaning you're paying about $11 per month for access to Hulu and Showtime.

Hulu Catch the new season of Billions with ease using a Hulu subscription and adding the Showtime package Get started at Hulu