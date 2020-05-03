Showtime's hit TV series Billions is returning for its fifth season on Sunday, May 3 and we have all the details on how you can stream the show online or watch it on TV from anywhere in the world.
Billions is a fictional drama that gives viewers an inside look at the world of high finance in New York City. The series follows billionaire hedge fund king Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod (played by Damien Lewis) as he tries to tilt the capital markets in his favor. However, he is relentlessly pursued by U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti) who wants to take him down.
The show was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin and it is loosely based on the true story of New York attorney Preet Bharara's legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of S.A.C Capital Advisors.
Season 5 of Billions will also see some new additions to the cast with Julianna Marguiles, Corey Stoll, Roma Maffica, Daniel breaker, Frank Grillo and Rick Hoffman all joining the show.
Whether you've been watching Billions since its premiere in 2016 or are just looking for something new to watch, keep reading to find out how to watch the latest season from wherever you are in the world.
Billions Season 5 - Where and when?
Billions debuted on Showtime back in 2016 and the show has delivered four seasons so far with its next season set to premiere on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm ET/PT. Season 5 will consist of 12 hour-long episodes that will air weekly. However, the show was forced to close production early due to the coronavirus, so the first seven episodes will air in the coming weeks with the final five airing at some point later this year.
Watch Billions online from anywhere
You'll find all the details on how you can watch the latest season of Billions in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch Billions in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a Showtime subscription, you'll be able to watch Season 5 of Billions every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online through Showtime Anytime but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider and already have a subscription to the network.
If you've already cut the cord and still want to sign up for Showtime, the network does have its own streaming service which costs either $10.99 per month or $99 for the year. While this isn't a bad option if you just want to watch Showtime exclusively, you can also add the network as an add-on to other streaming services including Amazon Prime, Hulu and Sling.
It costs $12.99 per month to add Showtime to Amazon Prime, $4.99 to add it to Hulu and just $10 to add it to Sling. However, both Amazon Prime and Hulu offer free 30-day trials to Showtime so you can add the network to their services and watch all four seasons of Billions right now for free.
You will need to add the Showtime bundle to your Hulu subscription, but this is definitely the easiest and most affordable way to watch the new season of Billions. The base Hulu package costs $5.99 per month, and the Showtime addition is $4.99, meaning you're paying about $11 per month for access to Hulu and Showtime.
Live stream Billions in Canada
Canadian viewers that want to watch season 5 of billions can do so on the streaming service Crave. You can also catch up on past episodes of the show as the service lets you stream all four seasons right now. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals like Letterkenny and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.
How to watch Billions in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky subscription, you'll be able to watch the latest season of Billions on Sky Atlantic in May as an exact premiere date and time hasn't been set yet. You can also stream the show online on Sky's website but you will need to install the Sky Go desktop app to watch on your computer or other streaming devices. A Sky subscription will run you £22 a month on an 18-month contract if you're a new subscriber, though the price does increase to £27 a month at the end of your contract.
Don't want to sign up for Sky but still want to watch Billions in the UK? Don't worry as Now TV's Entertainment Pass will let you watch the show for £8.99 per month. The service also offers a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself to watch Billions.
Watch Billions in Australia
Fans of Billions in Australia can watch the latest season of the show on the streaming service Stan. The service offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Billions in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
