Billie Eilish, arguably the biggest star that's ever come to Oculus Venues, will have a concert on the platform on September 3, 2019. VR users will be able to watch her concert from the "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" tour on the same day that the concert happens live in Madrid, Spain. Users will be able to watch the concert through the Oculus Quest, Oculus Go, or Gear VR using the free Oculus Venues app. The concert will be viewable from 9:30PM EDT.

How to watch Billie Eilish in VR

Eilish's concert will be available to viewers on several platforms through the Oculus Venues app. Luckily, there aren't many steps to enjoy the pop star in VR.

Download the Oculus Venues app. Subscribe to the event. Open the Oculus Venues app on September 3, 2019.

Oculus Venues is pretty straightforward. You do need to set up an avatar to use it, but if you want to go through this quickly, you can just select randomize.

Oculus Venues is available on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Go, and Samsung Gear VR.