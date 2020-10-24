In one of soccer's most feisty rivalries, Lionel Messi's Catalan giants go head-to-head once more with Los Blancos with both sides looking to get back to winning ways in La Liga . Follow our guide below on how to get an El Clásico live stream and watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online no matter where you are in the world.

Defending champs Real come into this huge game after suffering a shock home La Liga defeat to Cádiz after Anthony Lozano's first-half strike gave the league newcomers a 1-0 win.

Barcelona were unable to capitalize on their rivals' slip-up, however, losing the chance to go top of the league later in the evening after a similarly unexpected 1-0 loss away at Getafe.

The two teams had differing fortunes in midweek during their opening Champions League group matches.

After some early shaky moments, Barcelona eased past Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros 5-1 on Tuesday, while Real were left stunned 3-2 in Madrid by a Coronavirus-depleted Shakhtar Donetsk side.

While Real put up a spirited fightback after falling behind 3-0 in the first half, their eventual defeat means further pressure has been heaped upon boss Zinedine Zidane ahead of this weekend's clash against his side's most-bitter rivals.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Barcelona vs Real Madrid no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

This latest installment of El Clásico takes place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 10am ET/ 7am PT start in the US and a 3pm BST kick-off in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Barcelona vs Real Madrid further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching El Clásico, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online in the U.S. for FREE

Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the US, including El Clásico.

You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.

The Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £5.99 a month.

Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 2pm BST, ahead of a 3pm BST kick-off.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live in Australia

As with the US, beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. However, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial .

Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.