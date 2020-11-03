The third UEFA Champions League group stage games take place this week including this Group D clash between Serie A 's Atalanta and Premier League titleholders Liverpool in Italy. Don't miss a moment with our Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream guide.

Liverpool lead Group D after winning their first two Champions League group stage games; a 1-0 win away at Ajax followed by a 2-0 home win against Midtjylland. Those six points leave the Reds sitting pretty atop the group, though today's opponents are not far behind.

Atalanta have four points after two group stage games following a convincing 4-0 win against Midtjylland in their first game and a 2-2 draw at Ajax last week. A win today would see the Nerazzurri leapfrog Liverpool at this stage.

In the domestic league campaign, Liverpool are also at the top of the table. With five wins from their opening 7 Premier League games, Jürgen Klopp's side have made a strong start in their quest to retain the title that they earned for the first time in 30 years last term.

In the Serie A standings, Atalanta find themselves in fourth place after six games. Recent defeats against Napoli and Sampdoria have meant that Gian Piero Gasperini's team has fallen off the pace slightly, though a win in their last outing will have buoyed the team going into tonight's home tie.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Atalanta and Liverpool with our guide below.

Atalanta vs Liverpool: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm local time today, November 3. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Atalanta vs Liverpool but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Atalanta and Liverpool is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Live stream Atalanta vs Liverpool in the UK

The Atalanta vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Live stream Atalanta vs Liverpool in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Atalanta vs Liverpool live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Atalanta vs Liverpool in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at yam AEDT on Wednesday morning.