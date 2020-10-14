After more than a year, The Amazing Race is set to make its return to CBS with an all-new season and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV from anywhere.
While season 32 of the show will premiere in 2020, it was actually filmed two years ago in 2018 between November and December. The latest season of The Amazing Race was originally scheduled to premiere in May of this year with a two-hour special but CBS ended up pushing the season back to fill holes in its fall schedule as a result of the production shutdown caused by the pandemic.
Once again eleven teams of two will set out to travel the world with only their backpacks as they compete for a one million dollar prize. Season 32 of The Amazing Race will start at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the finish line will be at the Superdome in New Orleans. However, contestants will be leaving the US as Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil are just a few of the countries they'll be stopping at along the way.
According to The Amazing Race's host Phil Keoghan, this season will be doing away with some of the themes explored in recent years such as blind dates, strangers, social media stars and reality showdown in favor of a "back to basics" approach which focuses more on the core elements of the race. This also means that season 32 will feature an all-new cast though there will be some familiar faces including former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, olympic hurdlers Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette and professional volleyball players and brothers Maddison and Riley McKibbin.
Whether you're a long-time fan who has been watching the show since it first premiered in 2001 or you just want to see how easy traveling used to be before the pandemic, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 32 of The Amazing Race online from wherever you are in the world.
The Amazing Race - When and where?
Season 32 of The Amazing Race will premiere on Wednesday, October 14 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. New episodes of the show will then return to their regular time slot at 8pm ET/PT on October 28.
How to watch The Amazing Race from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Amazing Race in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Amazing Race. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch The Amazing Race in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the latest season of The Amazing Race on CBS when it premieres on Wednesday, October 14 at 9pm ET/PT. Keep in mind though that the show will return to its regular 8pm ET/PT time slot beginning on October 28. You can also watch The Amazing Race online but you'll need to sign up for CBS All Access to do so. The service costs $5.99 per month with commercials or $9.99 per month commercial-free and new episodes are added to the service after they air on television.
Not interested in signing up for cable or for CBS All Access just to watch The Amazing Race? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch the latest season of the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $59.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch The Amazing Race in Canada, the UK and Australia
As of now it looks like CBS is the only place you'll be able to watch the latest season of the Amazing Race when it releases in October. This is partly because there are already international versions of the show that air in Canada, Europe and Australia. However, once season 32 of The Amazing Race finishes airing on TV in the US, the show will likely be made available internationally. Until then though, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch the latest season of The Amazing Race from wherever you are in the world right now.
The Amazing Race season 32 full cast
- DeAngelo Williams (36) and Gary Barnidge (34) - former NFL stars
- Eswar (24) and Aparna Dhinakaran (26) - siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, California
- Jerry (61) and Frank (25) Eaves - father and son from Louisville, Kentucky
- Kaylynn (30) and Haley Williams (31) - sisters from Bluffton, South Carolina
- Chee Lee (38) and Hung Nguyen (39) - parents from Houston, Texas
- Kellie Wells-Brinkley (37) and LaVonne Idlette (34) - Olympic hurdlers from Richmond and Hampton, Virginia
- Leo Brown (31) and Alana Folsom (29) - couple from Somerville, Massachusetts
- Riley (31) and Maddison McKibbin (29) - pro volleyball players from Honolulu, Hawaii
- Michelle (34) and Victoria Newland (33) - sisters from Lafayette, Louisiana
- Nathan Worthington (39) and Cody Buell (33) - best friends from Dayton, Tennessee and Paint Lick, Kentucky
- Will Jardell (30) and James Wallington (31) - couple from Nederland, Texas and Grand Rapids, Michigan
