After more than a year, The Amazing Race is set to make its return to CBS with an all-new season and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV from anywhere. While season 32 of the show will premiere in 2020, it was actually filmed two years ago in 2018 between November and December. The latest season of The Amazing Race was originally scheduled to premiere in May of this year with a two-hour special but CBS ended up pushing the season back to fill holes in its fall schedule as a result of the production shutdown caused by the pandemic. Once again eleven teams of two will set out to travel the world with only their backpacks as they compete for a one million dollar prize. Season 32 of The Amazing Race will start at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the finish line will be at the Superdome in New Orleans. However, contestants will be leaving the US as Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil are just a few of the countries they'll be stopping at along the way.

According to The Amazing Race's host Phil Keoghan, this season will be doing away with some of the themes explored in recent years such as blind dates, strangers, social media stars and reality showdown in favor of a "back to basics" approach which focuses more on the core elements of the race. This also means that season 32 will feature an all-new cast though there will be some familiar faces including former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, olympic hurdlers Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette and professional volleyball players and brothers Maddison and Riley McKibbin. Whether you're a long-time fan who has been watching the show since it first premiered in 2001 or you just want to see how easy traveling used to be before the pandemic, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 32 of The Amazing Race online from wherever you are in the world. The Amazing Race - When and where? Season 32 of The Amazing Race will premiere on Wednesday, October 14 at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. New episodes of the show will then return to their regular time slot at 8pm ET/PT on October 28.

