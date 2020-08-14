This weekend, Aly and AJ are inviting fans to watch their new concert special Aly and AJ: Live at the Bowery Ballroom live for the first time ever with a special showing that will let you watch along with the girls. Live at the Bowery Ballroom takes fans from the back of the venue, putting them in the perspective of a crew member on the stage — and you'll even score a front-row seat as the performance begins. Live at the Bowery Ballroom was recorded earlier this year at New York's Bowery Ballroom on February 26th, 2020 where Aly and AJ performed to a fully sold-out venue.

The traditional concert experience may be over for 2020, but music fans are lucking out with new virtual experiences and online performances which may not have otherwise been possible. It's exciting to see where this era of virtual concerts is bringing audiences, and Aly and AJ are one of the many bands worldwide taking advantage of such a momentous time in history.

After the premiere, Aly and AJ will be participating in a special Q&A session for 30 minutes where ticketholders have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have. To make sure you're ready to watch the show as it goes live, check below for information on when it starts, how to score a ticket, and how to watch.

Aly and AJ 'Live at the Bowery Ballroom': When and where

Aly and AJ's Live at the Bowery Ballroom premieres live on Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT via Shindig. You'll need to purchase a ticket for $9.99 to gain access, though members of the Aly and AJ fan club The Sanctuary gain access for free with their Sanctuary username and password. If you cannot access Shindig due to a location restriction in your area, you may need to look into one of these best VPN services.

How to watch Aly and AJ 'Live at the Bowery Ballroom' live stream

Live at the Bowery Ballroom is being broadcast via Shindig, which you can access using either your web browser or the Shindig app. That means you'll be able to watch on your computer, smartphone, or tablet with ease. Just be sure to purchase a ticket at Shindig before the concert airs on Saturday night.

