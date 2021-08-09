Some of the world's best cyclists are heading to Poland this week for the 78th Tour de Pologne and we have all the details on how you can watch the week-long road cycling stage race online.

After being postponed by a month and reduced to five stages last year, the Tour de Pologne is returning to its normal seven-stage format where riders will race from Lublin to Cracow, Poland over the course of the week. Additionally, following Fabio Jakobsen's near-fatal crash into the barriers last year, the Tour de Pologne has completely overhauled its safety standards and will now be using Boplan plastic barriers while helping absorb the impact of crashes to better protect riders.

During the course of the Tour de Pologne, riders will cover a total of 1140km (708m) with Stage 1 covering 216km (134m), Stage 2 covering 201km (124m), Stage 3 covering 226km (140m), Stage 4 covering 1160km (99m), Stage 5 covering 173km (107m), Stage 6 covering 17.9km (11m) and Stage 7 cover 145km (90m). Wednesday's coverage of Stage 4 will certainly be worth tuning in for as riders will make their way through the Tatra Mountains near Poland's Tatra National Park.

Although there are 22 teams and a total of 217 riders participating in this year's Tour de Pologne, Poland's Michał Kwiatkowski, Portugal's João Almeida, Belgium's Tim Wellens, Italy's Diego Ulissi and Hungary's Attila Valter are a few worth keeping an eye on during the race.

Whether you're a long-time cycling fan or are just looking for something to watch now that the Tokyo Olympics are over, we'll show you how to watch the 2021 Tour de Pologne from anywhere in the world.

Tour de Pologne - When and where?

The 2021 Tour de Pologne will begin on Monday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, August 15. The week-long road cycling race will consist of seven stages that will take place throughout the south of Poland. The route of the race leads from Lublin to Cracow and will pass through both the Bieszczady Mountains and the Tatra Mountains.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch this year's Tour de Pologne, then you'll need a subscription to the streaming service FloBikes. While a monthly subscription to the service costs $30, diehard cycling fans can save quite a lot by signing up for a year at once for $150.

FloBikes will show coverage of the Tour de Pologne each day beginning between 7am-9am ET / 4am-6am PT. We've also included the full schedule for the race below so you'll know exactly when to tune in each day.

FloBikes Snag a monthly subscription to FloBikes for $30 to stream this year's Tour de Pologne. You could also score a year's subscription for $150 and save quite a bit of cash in the process that way. Stream at FloBikes

Get a Tour de Pologne live stream in the UK

Unfortunately for cycling fans in the UK, Eurosport won't be covering the Tour de Pologne this year and it looks like other broadcasters won't as well. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below to watch this year's race in the UK.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne in Canada and Australia

Just like in the U.S., cycling fans in Canada and Australia will be able to watch this year's Tour de Pologne on FloBikes. A subscription to FloBikes will set you back either $30 per month or $12.50 per month if you sign up for a year's subscription at once for $150.

While Candian viewers will need to tune in between 7am-9am ET / 4am-6am PT each day to watch the Tour de Pologne, Australian viewers will be able to catch all of the action at this year's race each evening between 9pm-11pm AEST / 7pm-9pm AWST.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Tour de Pologne in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.