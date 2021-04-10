The 2021 awards season continues and this weekend fans of British films can tune in to watch the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) present the 74th annual BAFTA Film Awards and we have all the details on how you can watch this year's award show on TV or online.

The BAFTA Film Awards are Britain's answer to the Oscars and for the first time ever, the awards have been split into two separate ceremonies which will both be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall in London. However, this year's winners will be accepting their awards virtually due to the pandemic. At the same time though, BAFTA has introduced a brand new voting system which has resulted in a much more varied lineup than in years past when it comes to the nominees. The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards will also feature a long list of star presenters including Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, James McAvoy, Pedro Pascal and more.

The BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night ceremony will take place on Saturday and will be hosted by the British radio and television presenter Clara Amfo. The first night of this year's awards show will give viewers an in-depth look at the filmmaking process by using behind the scenes footage from the nominated films. Craft categories will also be a big focus on Saturday at the BAFTA Film Awards and the winners from casting, costumes, make up and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British short animation will all be announced.

Sunday's ceremony will be hosted by the Scotish radio DJ and TV presenter Edith Bowman as well as the British radio DJ and TV presenter Dermot O'Leary. The remaining 17 awards in the will be presented on Sunday night including the EE Rising Star award that is voted for by members of the public.

When it comes to this year's nominees, Nomadland and the British film Rocks lead the pack with seven nominations. Other films that have been nominated for this year's BAFTA Film Awards include The Mauritanian, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Promising Young Woman, The Father and Sound of Metal.

Whether you're a big British film fan or just want to tune in to see one of the first ever award shows spread across two nights, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards from anywhere in the world.

BAFTA Film Awards: When and where?

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night and craft awards will be shown on Saturday at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on BBC Two while the EE BAFTAs will be shown on Sunday at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on BBC One. In the U.S., you'll be able to watch both nights of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards on BBC America.

Live stream the BAFTA Film Awards in the UK for free

UK viewers will be able to watch both nights of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards on TV on BBC or online using BBC iPlayer. The BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night and craft awards will air on BBC Two on Saturday, April 10 at 8pm BST while the EE BAFTAs will air on BBC One on Sunday, April 11 at 9pm BST.

