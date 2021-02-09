Thanks to the events of 2020 that have continued throughout 2021, video calling is something we're doing a lot more. Whether it be for school, work, or virtual family gatherings, chances are you're more familiar with Zoom and Google Meet than you ever thought possible. In light of this, one of the newest additions to the best Samsung phones is a system-wide feature that can apply background effects to all of your video chat apps — including a blur effect, colors, and pictures. Eager to learn how to use it? Let's go!

How to use video call effects on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone. Scroll down. Tap Advanced features. Scroll down to the bottom of the page. Tap Video call effects. Make sure effects on toggled on. Select the background effect you want to use.

With those steps out of the way, you can now use video call effects when you hop into your next video chat. As of right now, the feature works for Google Duo, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex.