Forget about Bluetooth or NFC, Samsung phones have a faster and easier way to share images and videos in a jiffy. As long as your Galaxy phone runs Android 10/One UI 2.0 or above, you can share files using Quick Share. The feature uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology to find the nearest Galaxy device and then initiates a transfer, like AirDrop on iPhones. Here's how to use Samsung's Quick Share feature to send files from one Galaxy phone to another.
How to use Samsung's Quick Share feature
- Open the Gallery app on your Samsung Galaxy phone.
- Press and hold the file(s) to select it.
- Tap the Share option in the bottom left corner of your screen.
- Select Remove location data if you want to strip the location info of the file(s).
Tap Quick Share.
- Tap the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your screen.
- Tap Settings.
- Make sure Quick Share is toggled On.
Select who can share files with you. Choose Everyone if the reciever is not added to your Samsung Social account.
Go back and select the device you want to share your file(s) with.
Once you've set up your Quick Share settings, it'll be easier the next time. You won't have to go into the feature's settings after the first time around. Regular Galaxy devices that you interact with will automatically be saved and appear under the share options. Sharing a single file or a bunch of them in one go will be a matter of a few seconds.
Quick Share is available on Samsung Galaxy devices exclusively. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it's restricted to phones. It's there on some Galaxy tablets as well. We used the Galaxy Note 10+ for this guide, but you can just as easily use Quick Share on the Tab S7 or the Z Flip 3. Just make sure your Galaxy phone or tablet is running One UI 2.0 or above.
