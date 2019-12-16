When watching Disney Plus (Disney+) on your laptop during that long holiday layover or cross-country flight, you don't have to hassle with the on-screen controls when a crying kid behind you covers up the punchline to your favorite Genie joke. Disney+ has keyboard controls that are available when watching through the Disney+ website or when using the Android app on a Chromebook. Memorize these controls because they're going to make your life much easier when you're neglecting your work to watch some Winnie the Pooh.

Disney+ keyboard shortcuts when streaming on DisneyPlus.com

If you've used media apps before, a lot of these will look familiar to you.

Spacebar — play/pause

— play/pause Left arrow — rewind 10 seconds

— rewind 10 seconds Right arrow — fast forward 10 seconds

— fast forward 10 seconds M — mute/unmute

— mute/unmute F — Enter fullscreen mode

— Enter fullscreen mode Esc — Exit fullscreen mode

These controls work on all supported desktop and laptop computers, including Chromebooks, but if you have a Chromebook, you have two ways to watch Disney+: the Disney+ website and the Disney+ Android app through Google Play. Chromebooks are the only laptops with the ability to download videos for offline playback, and when watching watching via the app on Chromebooks, you can use the first three shortcuts listed above to control your playback.

Keyboard controls currently don't work with the Disney+ Android app on phones and tablets, which is a bit of a bummer, but for devices that come with a keyboard attached, it's nice that you can use the keyboard for quicker commands than tapping to reveal the on-screen controls.