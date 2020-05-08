I'm sure I'm not alone here, but aside from losing a child momentarily at the supermarket, I've never been more scared recently than when I thought I lost my phone. You may think that's hyperbole or a ridiculous commentary on modern times but just think about all that is on our phones these days — credit card and banking information, family photos, business information, and more. Thankfully the big players like Google and Samsung have built-in features that let you locate your phone, ping it, and even erase its data if need be. I'll show you how to use both Samsung's Find My Mobile and Google's Find My Device to keep tabs on your devices so that you have control, even when they're out of your possession.

How to set up Find My Mobile on your Galaxy phone

I strongly encourage you to check to make sure that you have enabled Find My Mobile on your Galaxy phone so that if you do lose your device, you can quickly locate it. Here's how to make sure you're covered.

Search your device for the Find My Mobile app (it's there, but it won't appear in your app drawer). Tap on Find My Mobile. Make sure that you are allowing the app to access your Contacts, Location, and device Storage. Open the Settings main menu. Scroll down and tap on Biometrics and security. Make sure the Find My Mobile toggle is switched on. Tap on the Find My Mobile link. Make sure that your account is correct on this screen, and toggle on Remote unlock and Send last location. When you toggle on Remote unlock, a pop-up will ask you if you want to Back up your PIN. Tap Agree.

From this last screen, you can open up Find My Mobile in your phone's browser, but if you lose your phone, that won't be of much help. Next, we'll go through how to locate your device from another device or your computer browser.

How to use Samsung's Find My Mobile on the web to locate your Galaxy phone

Type findmymobile.samsung.com into the web browser on your computer. Log in to your account. Here you should see a list of your Samsung devices, which you can click on to see their present whereabouts. If your device is lost or missing, you may click on several actions on the right side of the page (Ring, Lock, Track Location, Erase Data, Back up, Retrieve calls/messages, Unlock, Extend battery life, or Set guardians). Click on the Settings link on the left navigation to Download personal data or Erase personal data. Click on the three-dot menu to the right of your device name to edit the device nickname or remove it from your account.

Don't forget to bookmark findmymobile.samsung.com and be sure that you're using a strong, unique, and secure password. The last thing you want if your device is missing is for someone else to be able to access this portal.

How to use Google's Find My Device on the web to locate your Galaxy phone

In addition to Samsung's Find My Mobile service, you can also take advantage of Google's Find My Device service, should you prefer. Here's how.

Type myaccount.google.com into the web browser on your computer. Click on the Security link in the left navigation. Scroll down to the Your devices section. Click on the Find a lost device link. Find the device you're missing and click on it. Click on Ring or Locate to find your device. Click on Next Step, or scroll down and choose from the other security options. You can check recent security events for suspicious activity, lock your phone, try calling your phone, sign out on your phone, reach out to your carrier, or consider erasing your device.

The beauty of Google's service is that you can manage multiple devices from different manufacturers in one place. The drawback is that you may not be able to take back as much control over some manufacturer's devices (like Apple products, for example).

If you're interested in learning more about this and other Google Account information, check out our Find My Device guide.

Our top equipment picks

If your Samsung Galaxy phone is feeling a little long in the tooth, or if your phone has indeed been lost or stolen (heaven forbid!), check out Samsung's excellent trade-in program and grab what we think is the best phone of 2020 to date.