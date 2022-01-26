The best Samsung Galaxy phones have all been updated to the One UI 4.0 update, bringing features like emoji pairs to their devices. If you're in the dark about this feature, here's how you can use emoji pairs on a Samsung Galaxy phone.
How to use emoji pairs on a Samsung Galaxy phone
- Open any messaging app and start typing to open the Samsung Keyboard.
- Swipe left on the top bar on the keyboard.
Tap on the emoji pair icon.
- Select two emojis of your choice and tap Next.
Choose the animation style of your choice.
- Tap Send.
Just like regular emojis, your recent and most used emoji pairs will be saved in the Samsung Keyboard. It may seem similar to emoji mashups in Gboard, but the result moves in your chosen animation style, making it all the more fun and expressive.
Our top equipment picks
To access this cool emoji pairs feature, you need to own a Samsung phone. It also needs to be running One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, which is available on all the best Android phones from Samsung by now. One of the latest and greatest Galaxy devices that money can buy is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Touting flagship features at an upper mid-range price, the Galaxy S21 FE packs exceptional value, making it an easy recommendation.
Move over S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
A love letter to Galaxy fans
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs One UI 4 based on Android 12 out of the box, bringing you all the latest features. You get a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and powerful internals. Be it photography or gaming, this phone conquers all.
