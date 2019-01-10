Officially, DJI says that the new Osmo Pocket doesn't support smartphones with a Micro-USB connector, but what it says on the box isn't the whole story. We're here to show you how to hook up an Android phone without USB-C.

How to use a phone with micro USB with the DJI Osmo Pocket

It's important to note that this isn't guaranteed to work with every device. Using the adapter we've mentioned here and a good quality Micro-USB cable we've had success, but officially DJI says it isn't supported.

Make sure you have downloaded the DJI Mimo app from the Google Play Store. Hold the power button down to turn on the Osmo Pocket. Connect the USB-C to USB adapter to the charging port on the base of the Osmo Pocket. Connect the micro USB cable to USB-C to USB adapter. Connect the other end of the micro USB cable to your phone. Tap the camera icon in the top left corner of the DJI Mimo app to begin.

You should now see the camera interface, all the available settings, features and most of all, what the DJI Osmo Pocket is seeing.

