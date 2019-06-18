The AmazonBasics Microwave is smart — like, really smart. It can be controlled using your voice, automatically re-order popcorn for you, and the digital clock never needs to be manually reset. Perhaps even more important, it has a Child Lock feature that stops kiddos from using the microwave when they shouldn't be. Here's how to use it.
How to use the Child Lock on the AmazonBasics Microwave
- Press and hold the Pause/Stop button for four seconds.
- Wait for the microwave to beep once.
- Press and hold the 0 button for two seconds.
- Wait for the microwave to beep twice.
- You'll see a key icon on the display indicating that Child Lock is enabled.
Once Child Lock is turned on, the microwave will not function using its keypad or Alexa voice commands. Furthermore, Child Lock will remain on even if the microwave is unplugged and plugged back in again.
When you're ready to disable Child Lock, simply repeat the above steps.
