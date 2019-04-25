One of the most interesting and useful features of the Pixel 3 is Call Screening, which uses automated prompts and Google Assistant to ask unknown callers why they're calling, without you ever having to pick up the phone. You get a real-time transcription of the conversation, and can choose from a handful of follow-up questions to get more information out of the caller before answering or hanging up. Luckily, using it is dead simple.

What you'll need

Call Screening is a great feature, but it's only available on a limited selection of devices. Luckily, though, it's expanding — while originally only available on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, and eventually making its way to older Pixel devices, we're starting to see the feature make its way to non-Google devices.

Motorola recently rolled out Call Screening to its entire line of Moto G7 devices, as well as the Motorola One lineup, though quite a few carriers have blocked the feature on their branded offerings. With that in mind, it's a safe bet to stick with the unlocked models if you're hoping to experience Call Screening.

No matter what device you use Call Screening on, all audio transcriptions happen locally on the device, rather than being uploaded to Google. Your phone also automatically offers to block spam numbers after you reject a call, so with any luck, you'll never need to answer another robo-call again!

Using Call Screen

There's no switch to toggle Call Screening on or off; it's enabled by default, and shows up as a third option (along with answer and decline) each time you receive a call. At the very least, you can choose either a male or female voice for the Assistant prompt when speaking to unknown callers.