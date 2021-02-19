One of the most popular — and fun — ways to catch up on new media is to stream it with your friends. An easy way to do that is to host or join an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party, which allows you to chat and watch eligible titles and content with friends and family virtually. Here's what you need to do to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party.

How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party

Amazon Prime Video's Watch Party feature allows you to chat with up to 100 friends in the same country while you watch movies and TV shows together on a variety of desktop browsers, with the exception of Internet Explorer and Safari. Here are the steps you need to take to host your very own Amazon Prime Video Watch Party.

Log into your Amazon account. Search for the movie or TV show you want to watch. Click on the Watch Party icon on your screen for movies or in the episode list for TV shows. Create the name you'd like to use while chatting. Select Create your Watch Party. Copy the Watch Party link and Share the link with up to 100 people. If you're on the receiving end of an invite, you can Join by clicking on the link.

In order to access Prime eligible content via a Watch Party, you will need to already have a Prime membership. You can also choose to use Watch Party to view content that's available to buy or rent with friends and family.

Prime time for a Watch Party

While every participant will need to buy or rent the video in order to participate in an Amazon Prime Video Watch Party, only the Watch Party host can decide to play, pause, skip, and seek for the entire group. It's also worth noting that the Watch Party feature is not yet supported by Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, connected media players, and mobile phones.

Additionally, if you wish to host or join a Watch Party while traveling internationally, you must first log into your Prime membership via your home country page. At this time, Prime Video users can only participate in watch parties with other subscribers within the same country. That means your subscription, rental or purchase must be made in the same country as the host's home subscription, rental or purchase.