Alexa can make sure you always know the score of the big games!

If you're a sports fan, then it can be difficult at times to keep track of the score for all of your favorite teams. With Alexa, you can program in your favorite teams and get updates by simply asking her for sports updates. You can add multiple teams too, so you'll never miss a score again.

We've got all the details here!

Alexa can give you sports updates

With Alexa, you can stay up to date on your sports teams by adding them from within the app. While the list of teams isn't inclusive of every sport, you do have access to the major leagues for baseball, football, soccer and hockey. There are 13 different leagues you can add teams from, including the UEFA, NHL, WNBA and NCAA. The search function also means that if you're having trouble remembering a specific team, you can enter the city or state they hail from and the team name will pop up for you.

How to use Alexa for sports updates

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button that looks like three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of your screen. Tap settings. Tap sports update. Tap the search bar that says search for your teams. Using the keyboard type in your team name. Tap to select your team.

How to remove a team from your sports updates

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button that looks like three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of your screen. Tap settings. Tap sports update. Tap the X to the right of the team name you want to remove.

Questions?

Do you use Alexa to stay up to date with your favorite teams? Do you still have questions? Be sure to leave us a comment about it below!