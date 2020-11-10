Like most other pieces of tech out there, from time to time, you'll need to know how to update the software on your PS5. These updates are essential as they can fix bugs in the system, bring new features, and many other changes, all to make using your new game console the best it can be. With everything that the PS5 will be able to do when it's first released, our review shows that Sony has a lot more coming in the future, so let's get into how to update your PS5, so it's always fresh.
How to update your PS5 system software
- With your PS5 powered on and hooked up to your TV, using the DualSense controller go all the way to the top-right then select settings.
Scroll down to select System within the options.
- On the right-hand part of your screen, you'll see System Software Update and Settings, choose that option.
Once the page opens up, set updates to download and install automatically to be sure you don't have to do this manually.
- Next, select Update System Software to have your PS5 check for any updates that may be waiting.
If there are updates available, the system will begin the download process. Since you have turned on the automatic install option for updates in Step 4, the system refresh will install once everything is downloaded. Your PS5 may restart if the update requires it, but the console will handle that part for you.
