Few companies offer better values than OnePlus, whose phones pack flagship-tier specs and performance for hundreds less than comparable phones from companies like Samsung and Google. Luckily, they've also got a pretty good track record for software updates; the OnePlus 6 was one of the first phones to receive Android Pie. If you have a OnePlus device, updating your software is easy — here's how.

Products used in this guide

How to install a software update

Open the Settings app. If there's already an update available, it'll be displayed at the top of the list. If not, you can check for one by tapping System. Tap System updates. Tap Check for updates. Once an update is displayed, tap Download & install now. Once the download finishes, tap Reboot.

Once your phone finishes rebooting, it'll be updated to the latest software from OnePlus. In some cases, your phone may continue updating in the background, displaying a progress bar in your notification shade while allowing you to still use your phone during the process.

The best phone for the job

The OnePlus 6 is no longer being sold on OnePlus's site (each different color and storage configuration is out of stock), but the newer 6T is still readily available — even in the eye-catching McLaren Edition variant. With it, you get one of the fastest phones on the market, with the company's clean and customizable OxygenOS interface.