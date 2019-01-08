Updating any phone is hugely important. Software updates bring improved security, new features, and sometimes even a complete visual overhaul through new Android platform versions. Everyone likes getting updates, and often your phone will notify you of them automatically. On Huawei phones, the process for updating is as simple as it is on most Android devices, with one or two caveats. Here's how to handle updates on your Huawei or Honor device.
Let's Update!
How to update the software on your Huawei phone
- Open the Settings app and go to Apps > System > Software update.
- Tap the Check for Update button. An update will be downloaded if one is available.
- If you don't see an update here, you can sometimes go to the overflow menu (three dots) and select Download latest full package to download the new firmware in its entirety.
When you're done, tap Install Now at the prompt that appears. Your phone will reboot and install the update.
Note: Some models of Huawei and Honor phones may not update without a SIM inserted. If you're expecting an update to be available but don't see one, try inserting a SIM and repeating the steps above. It's also worth remembering that if you have a carrier-branded phone, updates may not be available as quickly as they are for unlocked Huawei phones.
It's important to keep on top of updates, and for its high-end phones, in particular, Huawei has been getting better at rolling out both Android platform updates and the all-important Android security patches. There's no excuse not to be fully up-to-date!
