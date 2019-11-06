Even though the Google Play Store on the NVIDIA Shield TV offers auto-updates for your downloaded apps, it's still important to know how to manually install app updates or uninstall a recent update. If you've ever manually updated an app on an Android phone, you'll be happy to know that the process of updating an app on Android TV is virtually identical.

Products used in this guide

How to update apps on the NVIDIA Shield TV (2019)

From the Shield home screen, launch the Google Play Store. Scroll down to My Apps. Any installed apps with an available update will be listed. Select Update All if you want to update all apps. You may need to accept app permissions before installing. Alternatively, you can select each app individually and select Update.

It's important to keep your apps updated so that you don't miss out on the latest features and bug fixes. For Android TV apps, updates aren't too frequent. When updates do roll out, it's typically a pretty substantial change to the UI or other general improvements.

NVIDIA does a good job supporting the Shield TV with the latest Android and gaming features, but some app updates might cause more issues rather than solving them. In that case, you can follow the same steps to go back and uninstall the most recent update, which is really helpful if something goes wonky with one of your favorite apps.