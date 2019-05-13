Digital Wellbeing is a great tool baked into Google's Pixel phones to help you keep track of your phone usage throughout the day. However, whether you simply don't use the feature enough to keep it turned on or want to see if disabling it will help make your phone faster (which some claim it does), here's a step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

Some of our favorite Pixel accessories

How to turn off Digital Wellbeing on your Pixel phone

Go to your phone's Settings. Scroll down and tap Digital Wellbeing. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner. Tap Turn off usage access. Tap Turn off in Settings. Tap Digital Wellbeing. Tap the toggle next to Permit usage access.

With all of that done, you've now completely turned off Digital Wellbeing on your Pixel phone. Should you ever want to re-enable it, simply refollow the steps above.

Our top equipment picks

Now that you've got Digital Wellbeing turned off, make sure you check out some of our favorite accessories to help take your phone to the next level.

TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones ($70 at Amazon) For well under $100, these headphones from TaoTronics deliver active noise canceling, surprisingly great sound, Bluetooth 5.0, and 30 hours of playback in a lightweight, comfortable package. Anker PowerCore 10000 (From $32 at Amazon) Should you find yourself needing some extra juice, the Anker PowerCore 10000 gives you access to a big battery in a really compact form factor. It also has fast charging speeds and an 18-month warranty. iOttie Easy One Touch 4 ($25 at Amazon) You should never be glued to your phone while driving, but if you need to follow turn-by-turn navigation or control music playback, this car mount will allow you to do that in a safe, controlled manner.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.