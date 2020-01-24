Technology isn't perfect. The PlayStation Network goes down from time to time, preventing you from playing your favorite games, but sometimes the problem is on your end. When you need to troubleshoot your online connection to properly diagnose the problem as best as possible, you can do so through the PS4 settings or by unplugging a few cables (yes, the old "turn it off, turn it back on again" method).

Troubleshoot through PS4 settings

From the home screen, go to Settings. Scroll down to Network. Select Test Internet Connnection.

From the next screen you'll be able to see the status of your internet connection, PlayStation Network sign-in, NAT type, and connection speeds. If the problem you have is being unable to sign in to the PlayStation Network, it could be experiencing an outage. If your internet connection was unsuccessful, then you may want to try connecting it again.

Connect to Wi-Fi

From the home screen, go to Settings. Scroll down to Network. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Select either Use Wi-Fi. Select your Wi-Fi network and enter your Wi-Fi password as prompted.

Connect an Ethernet cable