Search pane in Google PhotosSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Moving hardware and software ecosystems can be stressful. It can be scary to try a new OS and new user interface, and then you have to worry about potentially switching from apps and services that you were familiar with to a new way of doing things. But even if you're not switching to Android from an iOS, you may still use Apple's services but want to switch over more of your data and memories to Google. Apple recently enabled a feature whereby users can now seamlessly and securely transfer their iCloud Photos from Apple to their Google Photos account. We'll walk you through the steps to show you how to move your memories over to Google Photos.

How to transfer your iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos

  1. Log into privacy.apple.com from a web browser with your Apple ID.

  2. Click on Request to transfer a copy of your data.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 1Source: Android Central

  3. Click on the Select a destination drop-down box.

  4. Select Google Photos.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 2Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 3Source: Android Central

  5. Check the Photos and Videos boxes to transfer selected media.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 4Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 5Source: Android Central

  6. Confirm that you have enough storage space in your Google account and click Continue.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 6Source: Android Central

  7. Select the Google account you wish to transfer your iCloud Photos to.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 8Source: Android Central

  8. Click Allow to add media to your Google Photos library.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 8Source: Android Central

  9. Confirm the Apple Data and Privacy choices and click Allow.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 9Source: Android Central

  10. Review your choices once more, and click Confirm Transfers.

    Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 010Source: Android Central

Now you've initiated the transfer, just sit back and wait. Depending on the size of your iCloud Photos library, the process can take between three and seven days. After the transfer is complete, you will receive a notification at the email address associated with your iCloud account.

Transfer Icloud Photos Google Photos Step 011Source: Android Central

As you can see from the example above, I don't have much content in iCloud Photos, as I haven't used the service in some time. I've been a devoted Google Photos user for quite some time now because it's (largely) free, and I can access it easily on just about any device I pick up. I've also been fortunate to accumulate a lot of bonus storage by purchasing some of the best Chromebooks and by subscribing to Google Fiber. But the best part of Google Photos is all of the cool features and smart machine intelligence that can organize your photos, let you see where your photos were taken, and even automagically create fun collages, videos, and effects.

