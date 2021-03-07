Moving hardware and software ecosystems can be stressful. It can be scary to try a new OS and new user interface, and then you have to worry about potentially switching from apps and services that you were familiar with to a new way of doing things. But even if you're not switching to Android from an iOS, you may still use Apple's services but want to switch over more of your data and memories to Google. Apple recently enabled a feature whereby users can now seamlessly and securely transfer their iCloud Photos from Apple to their Google Photos account. We'll walk you through the steps to show you how to move your memories over to Google Photos.

How to transfer your iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos

Log into privacy.apple.com from a web browser with your Apple ID. Click on Request to transfer a copy of your data. Click on the Select a destination drop-down box. Select Google Photos. Check the Photos and Videos boxes to transfer selected media. Confirm that you have enough storage space in your Google account and click Continue. Select the Google account you wish to transfer your iCloud Photos to. Click Allow to add media to your Google Photos library. Confirm the Apple Data and Privacy choices and click Allow. Review your choices once more, and click Confirm Transfers.

Now you've initiated the transfer, just sit back and wait. Depending on the size of your iCloud Photos library, the process can take between three and seven days. After the transfer is complete, you will receive a notification at the email address associated with your iCloud account.