New features and software updates can make your experience with consoles like the PS5 even smoother. If you want to check out some upcoming features ahead of time, such as PS5 SSD storage expansion or the ability to sort your Trophy list vertically, you can. By signing up to be a PS5 beta tester, if you're selected, you'll have the opportunity to try this stuff out weeks or even months before most users. Here's how.

How to sign up to be a PS5 beta tester

Before you try to sign up, it's important to note that your PSN account must meet the following requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old

You must be located in one of these countries: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France or Germany

You must have a valid PSN account "in good standing" with a current email address

You must submit complete and accurate feedback to Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) about your use of the beta software in the manner and format requested by SIE

Now, does your PSN account meet all of those requirements? Are you willing to submit feedback to Sony about well something is or isn't working? If so, here's how you sign up to be a PS5 beta tester.

Head to the official website. Click Sign In. Enter your PSN ID information. Now, click Register Now. Click the box indicating you agree to the terms of service. Click Submit.

That's all there is to it. If you're selected, you'll get an email from PlayStation going into further details regarding how to enter the beta on your PS5. Do keep in mind that being selected for the beta is not a guarantee and there's nothing else you can do to improve your odds, it's just a waiting game.

By becoming a beta tester, you'll be tasked with trying out software features early. In theory, this should never interfere with actually playing games, so you can continue to play the best PS5 games available even after being selected. With that in mind, it's important to submit feedback on everything you test or if you do run into unexpected problems.

Right now, SSD expansion is the next big feature that PS5 users are waiting on. If you're selected for the beta test, you'll be able to install an SSD meeting the speed and size requirements, expanding the amount of space you have to play PS5 titles. Not every SSD meeting these specifications is sure to work though.