At least once a day, you're likely to come across a situation in which you want to take what's on your phone screen and either share it or save it for your own reference later. Rather than bother with sharing a link, why not just capture your screen and know that it's saved as an image? Screenshots are perfect for this — especially Samsung's, which give you tons of ways to capture, edit and share. Here's how you get it done on a Galaxy S20.

The screenshot will be immediately shareable from the bottom bar that pops on screen (far right button), or you can access it from the notification shade instead.

Since removing the Bixby button and turning the "power" button into a multi-function button, things have gotten a little complicated. Here's how you take a standard key combination screenshot.

Bixby Voice can be used to take a screenshot if you're unable to grab your phone to use the buttons or palm swipe.

No matter how you start your screenshot, after capturing you'll see a set of options at the bottom of the screen, including "screen capture." This button — on the left side, a box with down-facing arrows in it — makes the phone scroll through the content on the screen and take multiple screenshots, which are then stitched together into one tall screenshot showing everything together. This is super useful for capturing a full webpage, a set of turn-by-turn directions, or a long restaurant menu.

Just tap the scroll capture button as many times as you need — it will also stop automatically once you've reached the bottom of the screen. And as soon as you're done you can share, edit or save the screenshot just like any other.

To save a bit of tapping, you can also hold down on the scrolling button to capture an entire document or page in one fell swoop.

To access your screenshots for later, head to the Samsung Gallery app, which is found inside your launcher's app drawer. Screenshots are saved in the main camera roll, but you can also head to the Album tab and find all of your screenshots in one place inside the Screenshot album.

Happy annotating!