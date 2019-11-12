With 24/7 access to Marvel, Star Wars, all of your favorite old-school Disney movies, and even exclusive originals, it's no surprise that Disney+ is as popular as it is. Disney's all-new streaming service is an incredible deal for just $7 a month, but if you want to get even more bang for your buck, the $13-a-month bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is where it's at. If you signed up for the basic Disney+ service but want to switch your account to the coveted bundle, here's what you need to do.

Products used in this guide

So much to stream: Disney+ (From $7/month at Disney)

How to switch from Disney+ to the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+

Note: This guide is for if you have only signed up for Disney+ and not Hulu and ESPN+. If you want to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ accounts that you already have, you'll need to be sure to use the same email address you use with those accounts. The price difference then will be made up with bill credits. More on all that here.

Log in to your Disney+ account on your computer. Hover your mouse over your profile icon. Click Account. Click Switch to Disney bundle. Enter your credit card information or pay with PayPal. Click Agree & Subscribe.

Once this is done, you're ready to start streaming on all three services. Just to make sure everything is up and running as it should be, here's what to do.