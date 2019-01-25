If you've been using Twitter for a while now, you'll know that one of the most irritating parts of the social network is that it shows your tweets in your timeline that it thinks you want to see the most rather than in reverse chronological order (aka, tweets showing up in order from most recent to the oldest ones).

Thankfully, as part of an update to the Android app this year, it's now up to you how you want your timeline to work. If you want to see tweets that Twitter thinks are of the most interest to you, you can. If you want to see the latest tweets as they happen, you can do that, too.

Here's a quick how-to guide on how to switch back and forth between these two modes!

How to switch to latest tweets

Open the Twitter app on your phone. Tap the icon that looks like sparkles in the top-right corner. Tap See latest Tweets instead.

How to switch to top tweets

Open the Twitter app on your phone. Tap the icon that looks like sparkles in the top-right corner. Tap Go back Home.

Any questions?

That's all there is to it! Have any additional questions? What mode will you be setting your timeline to? Let us know in the comments below!

