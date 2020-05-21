Galaxy Note 10+ vs. Galaxy Note 9Source: Android Central

I'm a bit of a digital neat freak, and I like to keep my apps organized so that I know how to find them. For me, the easiest way to do that is by making sure my phone's app drawer is organized alphabetically. Different Android OEMs approach app drawer organization in different ways, but almost all of them let you customize — at least, a little — to suit your preferences. I'll show you how quick and easy it is to organize the app drawer on your Samsung Galaxy phone so that all of your apps are listed alphabetically.

How to alphabetize your Samsung Galaxy app

  1. From your home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the phone to open your app drawer.

  2. Tap on the three-button menu at the top right of the search field.

    Samsung App Drawer Alpha 1Source: Android Central

  3. Tap on Sort.

  4. Tap on Alphabetical order.

    Samsung App Drawer Alpha 2Source: Android Central

That was so easy that you're probably kicking yourself right now that you didn't do this sooner (I know, I was)! If, at any point, you want to organize them a different way, just repeat this process and tap on Custom order. Then you can drag and drop your apps in whatever order you wish. For instance, you may want to group your most commonly-used apps toward the top on the first page of the app drawer, or you may want to organize them by app icon color. The app drawer is your oyster!

Our top equipment picks

If it's time to replace that old Galaxy phone, we recommend checking out the Galaxy S20 line. I really like the size and capabilities of the "regular" S20, but you can also opt for the larger S20+ or super-premium S20 Ultra.

The reasonable choice

Samsung Galaxy S20

The best for most people

With the richest 120Hz screen around, battery for days, and top-of-the-line performance, Samsung makes a flagship that actually justifies its premium price without being too full of itself or too overstuffed to hold comfortably.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.