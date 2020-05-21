I'm a bit of a digital neat freak, and I like to keep my apps organized so that I know how to find them. For me, the easiest way to do that is by making sure my phone's app drawer is organized alphabetically. Different Android OEMs approach app drawer organization in different ways, but almost all of them let you customize — at least, a little — to suit your preferences. I'll show you how quick and easy it is to organize the app drawer on your Samsung Galaxy phone so that all of your apps are listed alphabetically.

How to alphabetize your Samsung Galaxy app

From your home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the phone to open your app drawer. Tap on the three-button menu at the top right of the search field. Tap on Sort. Tap on Alphabetical order.

That was so easy that you're probably kicking yourself right now that you didn't do this sooner (I know, I was)! If, at any point, you want to organize them a different way, just repeat this process and tap on Custom order. Then you can drag and drop your apps in whatever order you wish. For instance, you may want to group your most commonly-used apps toward the top on the first page of the app drawer, or you may want to organize them by app icon color. The app drawer is your oyster!

