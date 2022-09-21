How to sort the app drawer alphabetically on a Samsung Galaxy phone

I'm a bit of a digital neat freak, and I like to keep my apps organized so that I know how to find them. For me, the easiest way to do that is by making sure my phone's app drawer is organized alphabetically. Different Android OEMs approach app drawer organization in different ways, but almost all of them let you customize — at least a little — to suit your preferences, and Samsung's Galaxy line is no exception.

We'll show you how quick and easy it is to organize the app drawer on any Samsung Galaxy phone so that all of your apps are listed alphabetically.

How to alphabetize your Samsung Galaxy app drawer

From your home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the phone to open your app drawer. Tap on the three-button menu at the top right of the search field.

(Image credit: Source: Android Central)

Tap on Sort. Tap on Alphabetical order.

(Image credit: Source: Android Central)

That was so easy that you're probably kicking yourself right now that you didn't do this sooner (I know, I was)! If, at any point, you want to organize them a different way, just repeat this process and tap on Custom order. Then you can drag and drop your apps in whatever order you wish. For instance, you may want to group your most commonly-used apps toward the top on the first page of the app drawer, or you may want to organize them by app icon color. The app drawer is your oyster!

One thing to note when alphabetizing your app drawer is that any app groups you may have will still sit at the front of your app list, making them easy to find without having to do extra work to access grouped apps.

Our top equipment pick

If it's time to replace that old Galaxy phone, we recommend checking out the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We really enjoy the clamshell form factor, making the phone feel much more compact when closed. It's also available in many different colors that you can customize to your liking at purchase.