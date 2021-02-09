The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung's first phone capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second from all five of its cameras, front and back. This isn't just great for slow-mo but it also means you don't have to worry about mixing and matching clips at different frame rates, making the S21 Ultra one of the best Android video cameras around. Here's how to enable that buttery smooth footage.

How to shoot 4K60 video on all five lenses

Open the Camera app. Tap Video to switch to video capture mode. Alternatively, you can tap More and choose Pro Video mode to gain access to additional controls such as manual focus, white balance, and audio channel monitoring. Tap the second button from the right at the top of the screen. By default, it may say "UHD 30" or "FHD Auto." Choose the UHD 60 option.

That's it! With UHD (otherwise known as Ultra HD or 4K) 60 enabled, you'll be able to shoot extra-sharp 4K video, no matter your preferred lens. Just make sure to disable the Super Steady stabilization option using the hand icon in the toolbar at the top of the screen, since Super Steady only works with the wide and ultra-wide lenses.

Before you start shooting in 4K60, just know that there are some limitations. You can't switch lenses while filming; you'll need to stop your current clip and create a new one at a different focal length (though you can digitally zoom in and out in the same clip). You also won't be able to use Director's Mode to shoot from more than one lens at the same time at 4K60 since the new shooting mode maxes out at 1080p.

With those minor limitations in mind, this is still an extremely powerful feature of the S21 Ultra, and one that few phones are currently able to match. So go out and shoot all the crisp UHD video you can!

Ultra HD from all perspectives