Google Duo is a fantastic video calling service that works on many devices. Because of Duo's simplicity and flexibility in its ability to make both voice-only and video calls, the service has become one of the best teleconferencing apps for Android. There are many tips and tricks for using Duo, but perhaps one of the most useful may be screen sharing. This feature is helpful in many ways; from helping someone with a problem on their device to showing a funny video to your friend, knowing how to share your phone screen on a Google Duo call can come in handy on your next chat.

How to share your phone screen on your next Google Duo call

Currently, you can only initialize the screen share feature from an Android device, but regardless of what device the person on the other end of the call is using, they'll be able to see what you're sharing.